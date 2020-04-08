Malawi nurse dies in UK from Covid-19: ‘Heartbroken’ friends pay tribute

April 8, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 12 Comments

A  Malawian nurse working in UK has died after contracting coronavirus and spending days in intensive care.

It is with great sadness to learn that Malawian nurse  Chafulumira Sazuze has died after contracting coronavirus

Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze, in mid 30’s, was based in Birmingham in England’s Midlands and was working for theNational Health Service (NHS) , a publicly funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom.

She had no underlying health issues.

Her husband Kenneth Sazuze – a renowned Malawian DJ – confirmed the demise of his “beautiful angel.”

He said it was “absolutely devastating news for the family”.

“Heartbroken” friend and relatives have paid tribute to Elsie Chafulumira, who was also a mother.

“Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze a dedicated nurse lost your life this morning doing the job you love most. You have died a hero and you will always be remembered by many. It hurts so much,” wrote Elizabeth Zimba on Facebook.

Preacher and motivational speaker Dr Charles Kachitsa of Manchester wrote: “Very sad. Our dearest condolences  to the family. May her sour rest in peace.”

UK-based Malawian hip-hop singer Nick Thindwa wrote: “ I don’t know what to say to comfort my brother Ken Sazuze and the entire family during this trying times but may God comfort you and be with you until we meet our sister Elsie against, may her sour rest in peace.”

Kondi Munthali said “Covid-19 has taken a beautiful soul.”

Many tributes poured on Facebook,  with close friend saying Elsie had “always dreamed of being a nurse”.

Her family said she had been considered fit and healthy before she contracted the virus.

Nyasa Times management  offers its “sincere condolences” to the bereaved family.

Frontline workers for NHS  – including many Malawians – are risking their lives day after day to protect  people during the virus pandemic when Britain is on lockdown.

Jonas
Guest
Jonas

A real heroin R.I.P

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Parallel Market
Guest
Parallel Market

May the LORD remember your good work as a Nurse. RIP Elsie.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
mimi
Guest
mimi

zosakhala bwino,mzimu wawo uwuse mumtendere and mulungu awatetezele achipatala omse omwe akugwila ntchito yolemesa munyengo iyi ya covid -19

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Greatwoman
Guest
Greatwoman

May her soul rest in peace

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
G Zali
Guest
G Zali

Eeeee not good. God should comfort you

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

May her Soul Rest in Peace. May God console the family. As Malawians we ned to know that coronavirus is real and deadly. Our poor country can be wiped out. And yet, the opposition in Malawi are politicising corona-virus. We have uncaring and corrupt judges giving judgements that are counterproductive to preventing corona-virus. RIP Chafulumira Sazuze

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Hey
Guest
Hey

Banda please, this is not the platform.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Piper
Guest
Piper

MHSRIP. May the Lord comfort you brother Ken and family during this trying time.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

This virus is evil.It has destroyed families and nations worldwide.Rest in peace my sister

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kambewa Chisale
Guest
Kambewa Chisale

My condolences to the whole family

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ida
Guest
Ida

Rest in Peace our angel

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
