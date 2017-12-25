Malawi opposition leader Chakwera delivers most religious Christmas message: ‘Embrace Jesus Christ as an instrument of transformation’

Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has used the traditional Christmas message to give the most religious statements tressing the importance of Malawi’s Christian values.

Chakwera said as we celebrate the birth of God’s only son, Jesus Christ , people should remember what his birth represents: peace, mercy, goodwill and, above all, hope.

“Jesus Christ means everything to me. As my Saviour and Lord, I want to join Him in spreading joy, peace and goodwill to all despite the many challenges,” said Chakwera who joined frontline politics from the religious front where he was head of Assemblies of God Church in Malawi.

The MCP president uses his message to draw attention to the suffering Malawians are going through with ailing economy, corruption and lack of equality and urged all to embrace Jesus Christ as an instrument of transformation.

Chakwera said he will still make time for family.

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya, who is also MCP first vice-president, said the festive season is also a time for people to reflect on the past and have new beginnings.

“As for me, Christmas is all about spending time with your family. Be with family, friends and it is also a time when people have new beginnings for the coming year. For my advice to Malawians, I would say enjoy responsibly,” he said.

Msowoya is spending the festive season at his home in Karonga Nyungwe Constituency.

