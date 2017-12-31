Malawi opposition say majority still stuck in extreme poverty

December 31, 2017 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi opposition parties have said despite President Peter Mutharika touting  economic  stability  , still large populations are living in extreme poverty.

Mkaka: DPP has broken promises

They argue that the country will not be able to combat poverty by the time Mutharika will  be seeking a second and final term in 2019 unless radical measures are taken to rescue the 16 million people under the poverty line.

People’s Party (PP) spokesman  Noah Chimpeni said failure to reduce poverty is threatening Malawi’s economic success.

He said the Mutharika administration should  reduce “inequality” and fulfil “promises” to improve life of the majority.

“There were a lot of promises that this government made at the beginning of their term but disappointingly most of these are yet to be fulfilled,” Chimpeni said.

“All we have seen is the President presiding over ground-breaking ceremonies in order to be seen as doing something. These could have even been done by ministers,” he added.

Chimpeni also  blamed worsening corruption  and that a lot of money was being sucked up by  government officials through mismanagement.

“People’s lives are still stuck in abject poverty. We can no longer make propositions for them to work on. We will just wait for election,” he said.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka also said the negatives  outweighed the positives  in the year 2017 and thus “negatively affecting the general welfare of the people.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes