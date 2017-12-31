6 killed in another accident on notorious Malawian road: Near ‘elephant rock’ in Mzimba

Six people died and five others got injured Saturday when a freightliner truck they were travelling in overturned near elephant rock on the M1 Road in Mzimba District around 3 pm.

Mzimba Police publicist Peter Botha said the injured were rushed to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

He said the truck, registration number NA7605/LA1281, carried several bags of fertilizer from Lilongwe and was heading to Mzuzu.

Botha explained that while descending a slope near the elephant rock, the driver, a Mr. Gift Magolosa, failed to negotiate a left bend due to speeding.

“The vehicle swerved and ended up into a side ditch where it overturned killing six unknown passengers on the spot,” Botha said.

He added that the vehicle got extensively damaged and that the matter was still under investigation.

It has been a bad year for Mzimba District with several accidents claiming many lives including 21 Malawi Defence Force soldiers who died at Mapanjira when their vehicle overturned on November 1.

