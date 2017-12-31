Kyungu bemoans failure to change economic fortunes of poor Malawians

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa has no kind words for government’s failure to change the economic fortunes of poor Malawians as on Sunday he described 2017 as an “empty year” especially to people from his jurisdiction.

Kyungu made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times at his residence in Kasowa.

According to him, there are many unfinished project that he and his fellow chiefs from both districts [Karonga-Chitipa] initiated to benefit and develop their areas.

“I cannot describe 2017 as a successful year. This is because most of the projects that would have benefited and develop the two districts are uncompleted. Apart from that they are also things that have made this year to be unsuccessful but I cannot disclose to you,” he said.

Though he commend the government for the stability they have created from sound fiscal policies, he said that is not enough as Malawians need to directly start benefitting from the economic gains made.

“There are some successful things happened in 2017 such as the launch of Education Trust Fund, Karonga-Chitipa Chief Forum, Ngonde Culture Cerebration, He for She campaign and dealing with corrupt leaders at Karonga district council among others. However, 2018 will be a successful year,” said Kyungu.

In his message to the youths in Karonga and Chitipa, Kyungu asked them to be responsible, love one another and refrain from being used.

He then commended the Karonga and Chitipa journalists for being professional in their job and putting the two districts on the map.

While feeling sorry to the cholera outbreak that has hit Karonga, Kyungu asked his subjects to practice hygiene and follow prevention measures in order to deal with the disease.

To families living along flood prone areas, Kyungu advised them to immediately relocate to upper lands in order to save their lives and properties.

He then appealed for peace and peace among Malawians they are crossing to 2018 in his conclusion to develop the country

