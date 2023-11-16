Malawi Parliament degenerates into chaos as Chihana demand Chisale’s release

November 16, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Parliament degenerated into chaos on Wednesday afternoon after Mzimba north MP Jeremiah Chihana called for unconditional release of Norman Chisale, former bodyguard to ex-president Peter Mutharika.

Chihana questioned why Chisale was still in police custody without formal charges after he surrendered  himself on Tuesday.

Chihana: Upfront talk
According to Chihana, Chisale is a victim of politics and a prisoner of conscious.
However, Chihana’s sentiments did not go well with the government side who felt the matter was irrelevant.
The development led to an uproar as members from both sides of the House started exchanging words on top of their voices.
But Second Deputy Speaker Aisha Adams ruled Chihana out of order.

