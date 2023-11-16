NBM supports orthopaedic meeting with K5 million

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has supported the Malawi Orthopaedic Association’s National Emergency Trauma Consultative Forum with K5 million as they discuss formulating a guiding policy document on emergency and trauma care in Malawi.

Henderson Street Service Centre Manager Tamara Mtuwa, who represented NBM Plc during the cheque handover ceremony said by partnering with the association, the Bank aims to engrain its bond with the medical community further and showcase a staunch commitment to the highest standards of community welfare and advancement.

“We are here to declare our unwavering support for the mission of the Malawi Orthopaedic Association and the vital efforts to advance emergency trauma and orthopaedic care in our nation.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce our sponsorship of K5 million. This is not just a financial commitment but a testament to our enduring partnership and our shared vision for a safer, healthier, and more prosperous Malawi.”

“Through active participation and interactions, we anticipate to emphasize our financial expertise tailored to meet the distinctive needs of the medical community,” said Mtuwa.

The association’s patron, who is also a Professor of Orthopaedics at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS), Nyengo Mkandawire thanked National Bank for supporting the forum.

“We believe the forum is vital because, at the National level we need a guiding policy document on emergency and trauma care, there are currently some documents that guide us in this aspect but they are not comprehensive and all-inclusive. This consultative meeting will bring together all stakeholders involved in trauma care,” he said.

