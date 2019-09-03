Malawi Parliament drills committee chairs

Parliament is drilling its committee chairpersons to prepare them well for their oversight job.

Opening the five-day training on Monday in Lilongwe for the parliamentary chairpersons, First deputy speaker Madalitso Kazombo said the training was important as the chairpersons were crucial in the oversight work they will be doing over government finances and resources.

Kazombo said the oversight job they will be doing is vital for the growth of the country’s young democracy.

The chairpersons were elected on July 12 following the May 21 parliamentary elections.

Other committee members have already been trained as well in their role in the various parliamentary committees.

Newly elected chairperson of the powerful Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Ken Kandodo welcomed the training, saying the chairpersons needed skills to prepare them well for a crucial job ahead.

The Public Accounts Committee scrutinizes how the government spends budgetary money which parliament approves.

Kandodo, MP for Kasungu central, is former minister of Finance in the late Bingu wa Muthrika administration.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :