Malawi Parliament nods to pension scheme: PP’s Chikalimba moved the motion

Elderly people whose age are from 65 and above will from next year start getting a monthly pension of K20 000 from government after Parliament in Lilongwe unanimously passed a state old-age pension scheme.

PP ‘S John Chikalimba (left) moved the motion

The motion was moved by Zomba Chingale MP John Chikalimba of Peoples Party (PP).

Most of the members of parliament who spoke favoured the private member’s motion and both the government and opposition unanimously passed the bill into the law on Thursday morning.

However, Minister of Gender, Children and Community Services Cecelia Chazama said such an initiative was a duplication as the elderly were getting a monthly allowance through the social cash transfer scheme.

The bill will now enable all the elderly get the money except those on government pension scheme.

Reads the motion: “That considering the numerous challenges which the elderly face in the country such as high level of chronic illness,widowhood, disability as well as inadequate financial support, this Houseresolves that as is the case in Zambia, Kenya and Botswana, all senior citizens who are 65 years old and above, but are not on pension, should be receiving a monthly allowance of K20,000.”

Critics however say the Malawi economy is too small to accommodate such an ambitious scheme.

