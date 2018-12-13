Malawi Parliament nods to pension scheme: PP’s Chikalimba moved the motion

Elderly people whose age are from 65 and above will from next year start getting a monthly pension of K20 000 from government after Parliament in Lilongwe unanimously passed a state old-age pension scheme.
The motion was moved by Zomba Chingale MP John Chikalimba of Peoples Party (PP).
Most of the members of parliament who spoke favoured the private member’s motion and both the government and opposition unanimously passed the bill into the law on Thursday morning.
However, Minister of Gender, Children and Community Services Cecelia Chazama said such an initiative was a duplication as the elderly were getting a monthly allowance through the social cash transfer scheme.
The bill will now enable all the elderly get the money except those on government pension scheme.
Reads the motion: “That considering the numerous challenges which the elderly face in the country such as high level of chronic illness,widowhood, disability as well as inadequate financial support, this Houseresolves that as is the case in Zambia, Kenya and Botswana, all senior citizens who are 65 years old and above, but are not on pension, should be receiving a monthly allowance of K20,000.”
Critics however say the Malawi economy is too small to accommodate such an ambitious scheme.
you said exceptional those whose are on government pension but you find that most elderly who retired long time ago are getting less than 5,000.00 so how are you going to do with those pensioners? Will government increase their pension too to 20,000.00?
Who is the President? SKC or APM? Because government is implementing everything SKC tells them to do. Interesting
I like that, SKC 2019 BOMA
Hey Cecilia Chazama! my dad is 94 and has never received any single penny. What duplication are you talking about. May be you meant Universal.
Chilima ndiye President basi. By passing this bill in a hurry some of you thought you have pre-emptied his agenda, not realising that you have added points to his campaign trail. He will use this as a campaign tool everywhere. Mulungu anamaso!!
Chilima has opened your eyes and now u can see that all the elderly people of above 65yrs needs special care.
I have my granny who is 81yrs , has never received a single Tambala as you minister saying, This is not duplicate but balanced responsibility as those who are receiving now are your Gogos only.
Chilima nd Deal…..when he says, people nod their heads…
hahhahhaha you guys are the most stupid people ever. Mukuganiza chilima angayankhule week yatha kenako parliment ndikubvomelezana the following week? Chilima ali ndi anthu ake omwe akumamuuza zomwe zikuyenera kukambidwa ku parliament achina patricia kaliati. Akatero iye akumakazikamba pamsonkhano, ndi opepera alibe mfundo. Ngati pali munthu yemwe timothokoze ndi MP wa PP uja poyipereka mfundoyi ku parliament ndipo ndi amene anasankhidwa kuti atero. Ma bill omwe amawabvomereza ku parliament amakhala kuti akhala miyezi akuziphika kuti zitero. Ndipo ena mwa ma bill oti sathandiza mtundu wa amalawi sayarekeza nkomwe kuwakambilana. Tsono Nkhani ya pension fund akhala akuyiunikila kwa nthawi yaitali, osati… Read more »