South African driver kills two Malawians in Nkhatabay road accident

A South African driver of Strabag Company on Wednesday killed two female pedestrians in a car accident along Nkhatabay-Mzuzu M1 road, police have confirmed.

Nkhataby police spokesperson Kondwani James, said the driver Gilbert Kgang, was driving a moto vehicle, Toyota Hilux registration number NB1107.

However, around the evening hours upon reaching Kawalazi turn off within the road, the driver failed to negotiate a bend and the vehicle overturned.

“The vehicle was coming from Nkhataby to Mzuzu and overturn two times at Kawalazi junction due to over spreading,” said James.

” In the process two women were hit and were taken to the district hospital where they were pronounced dead,” he added.

Medical report shows that the two died due to the fractures and loss of blood.

According to James, the driver who sustained some minor injuries is in police custody waiting to answer charges of causing death by reckless driving.

The district police mouth piece identified the two deceased as a 10 year old Grace Kamanga and a 43 year old Sofiana Chiumia both of Chapumba village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkumbira in NKhatabay.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to all road users to observe traffic rules.

