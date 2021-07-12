Malawi pastors’ fraternity in the UK hold Independence Day prayers

The Malawi Pastors Forum UK on Saturday, July 10, 2021 joined the country in prayer and thanksgiving to God as Malawi celebrated 57 years of independence from Britain at a function at Authentic City Church in Manchester.

The function, whose guest of honour was Malawi High Commissioner to the UK, Kena Mponda, was hosted by Dr Boniface Chimpango of Calvary Family Church – UK Branch with most of the audience watching online via Facebook live and Zoom.

In his keynote message, Mponda, quoting from President Lazarus Chakwera’s July 6 Independence Day speech at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) said this year was a turning point for all Malawians to reflect on the milestones since independence on July 6, 1964.

“It is an important moment, and we need to make it a point to start making individual contributions towards the economic growth of our country,” said Mponda at the function which was punctuated by praise and worship through songs ably done by the team from the host church – Authentic City Church – led by Pastor Chance Munthali.

There was also a reading of scriptures, a presentation on History of Malawi, speeches, petitions through themed prayers for Malawi and preaching.

Bishop Joshua Chiphaliwali in his preaching urged all Malawians present and those watching online to be more focused on building the nation at the mark of 57 years of independence saying the numbers 5 and 7 have prophetic significance in Christian circles.

Hannington Gondwe, Chairman of Malawi Association UK – who represented the Malawian community members in the UK – urged Malawians not to be satisfied with the present status quo.

In the History of Malawi presentation, Reverend Charles Leyman Kachitsa briefly took the audience through when the nation was born, received missionaries, went under colonial rule, and gained independence to the present.

He emphasized on the fact that at some point during the period there had been value added to its people which is what the citizenry must thrive for now to add value to the nation in all spheres including at personal level.

In his homily, Bishop Dindi Mjojo – who was the main preacher – decried the various ills that have been cancerous to Malawi including corruption.

He called on all Malawians to be more credible and uphold values that would promote clear national development just as had been at various points in the Bible stories of key events for God’s chosen people.

Petitions and prayers for the nation of Malawi were themed around ‘Thanksgiving and Health for All.’ Pastor Mrs. Kandulu prayed on the economy, Pastor Chance Munthali on education, Bishop Dereck Chunda on ‘The People and Leadership’, Pastor Silvano Chilembwe on ‘Unity and Peace’, and Elder Dr Boniface Chimpango on ‘The Church in General’.

Bishop Dereck Chunda, Lead Pastor for Authentic City Church, Assemblies of God offered closing remarks and benediction.

