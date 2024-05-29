Malawi Peace and Unity Commission starts its activities in the country with a K500 million budget allocation

The Malawi Peace and Unity Commission (MPUC) has disclosed that it has received a budget allocation of over K500 million to kick-start its operations across the country.

Chairperson of the Commission, Commissioner Bishop Mary Nkosi that the Commission was instituted in the middle of the financial year in 2023.

“We have been silent because we not receive the budget allocation to immediately carry out a number of activities,” she said.

Nkosi said they are now ready to hit the ground running in order to set up its operational and fiscal plans for the upcoming year so that it can start serving Malawians.

She however emphasized that the Commission was not established to replace operations of other players in peace building and conflict management like the courts, Malawi Police Service, Civil Society Organizations and Traditional leaders.

Nkosi explained that this is rather established to compliment the work with these players and coordinate their work to enhance collaboration and pro-active approach so that tensions are handled before they escalate into violent conflicts.

However, some of the activities lined up by the Commission to carry include interface meetings with private sector and development partners, public awareness among others.

The Commission was instituted by President Lazarus Chakwera.

