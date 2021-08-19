Malawi Peco awards consults public on categories
In a bid to engage and involve the general public, Peco Awards organizers have asked the public to have their say on categories.
The organizers have announced an unofficial list of categories for the inaugural Malawi Peco Awards.
According to Peco Awards Director Temwani Luhanga, this list is subject to change depending on feedback.
“We want the whole process to be as interactive as possible. If you feel the list is too long, please suggest how we can marry and trim some categories. If you feel the list is too short, please suggest more categories.
“You can also suggest categories you feel shouldn’t make the list,” Peco Awards Director Temwani Luhanga highlighted.
Peco Awards organizers further currently consulting media, sports, arts and entertainment experts in compiling the final full list of categories.
Luhanga added, “Please note that apart from a few selected categories such as best influencer, socialite, philanthropist and others, we are trying our best to target products and services other than personalities.
“We believe products and services are much more important than individual personalities.”
Peco Awards are aimed at celebrating and awarding those who have contributed in creating content that facilitate talent growth and innovation to the digital world.
The Malawi Peco Awards are scheduled to take place in December, 2021.
UNOFFICIAL LIST
1. Best male social media influencer
2. Best female social media influencer
3. Best male socialite
4. Best female socialite
5. Best Mobile Money/Bank Innovation
6. Best Data Service Provider
7. Philanthropist of the year
8. Most downloaded song
9. Most downloaded album
10. Most viewed YouTube music video
11. Most viewed YouTube movie
12. Most viewed YouTube series
13. Best streaming and downloading site
14. Best Facebook Page
15. Best news website
16. Best streaming radio
17. Best video/photography
18. Best Tik Tok challenge
19. Best male fashion brand
20. Best female fashion brand
21. Best male fashion model
22. Best female fashion model
23. Most downloaded Chichewa poem
24. Most downloaded Chichewa poetry album
25. Most downloaded English poem
26. Most downloaded English poetry album
27. Best graphic design/Artwork
28. Best virtual/fine artwork
29. Best harshtag movement/trend
30. Best Festival
31. Best eBook
32. Best male comedian
33. Best female comedian
34. Best Sports website
35. Best sports Facebook page
36. Best male sports personality
37. Best female sports personality
38. Best male DJ
39. Best Female DJ
40. Best fan base