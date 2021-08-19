MHC-Henan Guoji Limited determined to address housing problems in Malawi

Malawi faces a serious problem of lack of decent housing in towns and cities. A recent study by the Habitat for Humanity Malawi (HFHM) indicated that approximately 21,000 new units are needed every year for the next 10 years to meet housing demand.

This far exceeds supply. In the urban areas, many people live in slums characterised by poor water and sanitation facilities, no electricity and poor road networks.

In an effort to address the problem, MHC-Henan Guoji Limited, a joint venture aimed at providing decent, durable and well-designed houses at affordable prices, has come up with deliberate programme to construct decent houses for sale on partial payment.

MHC-Henan Guoji Limited Sales and Marketing Consultant, Purity Paschal Chitalo, said currently, the company has two bedrooms, four bedrooms and four bedrooms houses for sale on flexible payments.

“If a customer chooses to pay in full within a month, this comes with a 10 percent for phase two houses and 30 percent discount for phase one houses. On the other hand, installment payments are for up to 27 months,” said Chitalo.

“These are already built and ready to move in houses once the payment is made. These ones are constructed for a customer within a duration of under eight months. A customer is expected to be making instalment payments whilst construction is in progress,” he added.

Chitalo disclosed that all houses in this community are frequently looked after by a dedicated and qualified office personal to maintain the required standards.

The company also provides garbage collection service throughout the week. Streetlights are always functional, roads are well paved and each house has a direct access to our good toads.

“Security is available 24hrs to safeguard residents and their property. The houses are in convenient location to the main road to town and the airport. Our selling range from $37,000 (MK30, 377, 000), $49,200 (MK40, 393,000), $85,000 (MK69, 785,000), $90,000 (MK73, 890,000) and $120,000 (MK98, 520,000)” he said.

Chitalo can be reached through +265888 401 485 and +265999 401 485 for booking and enquiries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!