Malawians were marking International Women’s Day with solidarity march in the capital Lilongwe against gender inequality and sexual discrimination. First Lady Getrude Mutharika took part in the march for the momentous year for women.
More From the World
More From Nyasatimes
- Malawi Catholic Church join chorus calling for Goodall, Nankhumwa to resign: Slams K4bn give-away
- MCP presidential challenger Kenneth Bwanali calls Chakwera to resign over MPs payout: ‘Pave way for ACB probe’
- Forensic audit to dig Macra corruption rot: Malawi President Mutharika vow not to shield anyone
- First lady Mutharika touts equality at International Women’s Day: ‘Malawi women should collectively fight pull-down syndrome’
- Malawi in pictures: International Women’s Day
- Goodall buoy Chaponda in court: Confirms issuing licence for dollars found stashed in suitcases
- Mussa testifies in Chaponda case, says Malawi ruling party operates a decentralized policy : ‘Money could be for DPP’
- Malawian corporate manager says DNA paternity test proves isn’t father to 4 children of Mirriam Ngwira
- Chaponda’s shaft of light in court: ACB lead investigator changes tune, says no basis for arrest
- MCP says not party to ‘experimenting with people’s taxes’ in K4bn MPs dubious funds
- Malawian corporate manager says DNA paternity test proves isn’t father to 4 children of Mirriam Ngwira
- BBC features Malawi-born Prophet Bushiri on his church’s rapid growth
- Malawi Police press murder charge for Chanthunya, goes to crime scene
- Goodall buoy Chaponda in court: Confirms issuing licence for dollars found stashed in suitcases
- Kabwila rubbishes Jumbe’s decision to join DPP: ‘I will remain MCP despite challenges’
- Thousands join Prophet Bushiri on a 4-day ship cruise to Portuguese Islands: Boosts tourism in South Africa, Mozambique
- Malawian corporate manager says DNA paternity test proves isn’t father to 4 children of Mirriam Ngwira
- Minister Dausi faults MP for ‘misplaced pronouns’ in Parliament: MCP’s Dimba calls Malawi a ‘kakistocracy’
- Extradited murder suspect Chanthunya jets in Malawi with Interpol
- Kamwendo stripped of Nomads captaincy, Manyonzo new skipper: Malata, Kaziputa deputies
Search
More from Web!
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!