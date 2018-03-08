Malawi in pictures: International Women’s Day

March 8, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawians were  marking International Women’s Day with solidarity march in the capital Lilongwe against gender inequality and sexual discrimination. First Lady Getrude Mutharika took part in the march for the momentous year for women.

First Lady welcomed by Rose Sakala an activist for youth and women empowerment and education.-Photo by Abel Ikiloni, Mana


People taking part in the solidarity march to mark International Women’s Day in Lilongwe .-Photo by Abel Ikiloni, Mana

A demonstration for equal rights for women was held in the capital Lilongwe .-Photo by Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Malawi Police officers also took part in the march to mark International Women’s Day.-Photo by Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Malawi Defences Forces soldiers took part in the march to mark International Women’s Day.-Photo by Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes