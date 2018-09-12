Malawi players must be talked to on their unacceptable behaviour

On their return from Morocco where they were hammered 0-3 in their 2009 Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifier in Casablanca, some of the Flames players posted pictures of themselves but the way they posed angered Malawians so badly.

They circled the thumb and the second finger and held it over one eye indicating a ‘zero’ and stretched the remaining fingers making a sign of the number three, like they are saying 3-0. Malawians judged this like the players are mocking fans of the loss.

It is the insensitivity of the gesture that angered Malawians as if the players aren’t concerned of this loss, which put the team in perilous position on this group.

On social media, when the pictures went viral, many people advised the powers that be to hold a special session with the players in which they can be coached on how to cope and behave with a loss and how they can celebrate after a good win.

It’s high time Malawi FA engaged a psychologist to talk to the players how to behave before and after the match — whatever result.

On a journalists’ Whatsapp group, one contributor to the debate, Frankie Kalilombe said blaming players only for the loss appears very unfair because we have a very incompetent technical panel and an administration that makes bad decisions in their boardrooms.

He said it seems Malawians wholeheaterdly shove the blame to the technical and administrators only. He said in that way we create excuses for the players in advance, that if we lose, it’s the coach RVG who will face the wrath.

Kalilombe suggested that players should also die fighting for the country and that they should not play for RVG but for the country’s colours.

Many suggested that they did not expect the players to be seen weeping and shedding crocodile tears, no, but to present some concerned faces. This is what a psychologist can be schooling them before and after matches.

Their gestures were unacceptable and the least they can do is to give their best ahead of the remaining games to atone for their sins.

Ahead of the matches, Malawi were equal with Cameroon on three points they gained after beating Comoros in the opening match of the group while Morocco were equal with Comoros at no point.

Following the win, the Atlas Lions are now second with three points while the Flames have been pushed to third. The Flames next date the Indomitable Lions.

