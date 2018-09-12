Title is now Nyasa BB’s to lose –Mwandira

Team Manager for Nkhotakota based TNM Super League side, Dwangwa United, Davie Mwandira, has said Nyasa Big Bullets genuinely now have absolutely everything in place to win the title and no other team.

Mwandira was speaking to sports journalists on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium after his team’s 2 nil loss to Mzuni FC.

“I can tell you that the league is so tough this year but Dwangwa United cannot be relegated. There will be strong battles in the middle of the log table as teams like Dwangwa would want to finish in the top eight but up there I can assure you that Bullets will clinch the championship while the other teams (Wanderers, Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles and Civil Sporting Club) will be fighting for top five or six,” emphasised Mwandira.

He said the title is now Nyasa’s to lose.

Dwangwa United are on position 13 with 23 points from 20 games and Mwandira says his team has all it takes to finish in the top eight.

At the moment, teams on positions six to ten are being separated with narrow margins.

Azam Tigers are on position 6 with 26 points, Karonga United on position 7 also with 26 points, Kamuzu Barracks on position 8 with 25 points, Masters Security on position 9 with 24 points and TN Stars on position 10, also with 24 points.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :