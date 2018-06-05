Malawi police acting IG Jose assures opposition of cops neutrality

The acting Inspector General of police Rodney Jose has stepped up to assure the suspicious opposition political parties that the law enforcers would exercise neutrality as the political campaign for May 2019 Tripartite Elections heats up.

Jose said this during a special drilling for crowd control practical exercises in Lilongwe.

“People who say that we are biased towards the ruling party are just expressing their opinion, they have a right to their opinion,” said Jose.

The police are failing to arrest DPP cadets who are unleashing terror on the Chilima movement members and opposition MCP.

Jose said the police have never shunned the opposition or CSOs, saying the law enforcers have no powers to give permission to any party for rallies or demonstrations.

“It is the responsibility of assemblies to give such permission,” he said.

Jose is facing calls to step down following his alleged link to polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :