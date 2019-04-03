Malawi police, army biggest culprits in fuel abuse – Report

Malawi Police Services (MPS) and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) have been figured as the biggest culprit in the fuel abuse following Auditor General’s audits covering 2014 and 2018, according to published analysis.

The leading daily, The Nation made its analysis on the audits and established that government spent K4.4 billion on fuel and allowances for trips no one can prove ever took place or if they did, their costs and durations were greatly exaggerated,

In the report, the paper pointed out that Police could not account for fuel worth K263.8 million between July 2014 and June 2015.

In 2015/16, auditors could not find how fuel worth K518.8 million was used because there were no records and auditors were at pains to ascertain whether indeed fuel was purchased, it reported on Wednesday April 3 2019.

The paper citing audit of several ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), including the military, pointed to the soldiers as having the highest abuse of fuel between 2014 and 2017.

In 2017/18, an audit of selected MDAs showed that K240 million in fuel could not be accounted for or signed for contrary to Treasury Instruction 11.6 which states that items such as fuel should be recorded before being issued out.

In the financial year ending June 30, 2018, apart from fuel not being accounted for, other findings included K444 million fraudulent payments to personal accounts, K441 million in stores not registered in the ledger, K301 million in payments made without supporting documents among others, the paper reports.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe in quotes reported by the daily, admitted that “laxity” in enforcing systems and failure to unleash the Public Finance Management Act on offenders is costing the taxpayer billions of kwachas.

