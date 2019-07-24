Malawi Police arrest 2 more suspects over killing British man

Malawi Police in Mzuzu have arrested two more people in the murder of a Briton, Allan Fay, who owned a resort in the city.

Northern region police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has identified the two murder suspects as Oswel Chirwa and Julius Ngwira who were arrested on the wee hours of Wednesday, August 24 during a police raid.

He said the arrests follows an intensive underground investigation.

“Chirwa has since been found with one of the two cellphones, a Samsung J2, that were robbed from the deceased on the fatefull day. The phone has been positively identified by Fay’s employees and confirmed by a call log,” said Kalaya.

Fay, who owned Lake View Resort in the outskirts of Mzuzu, was murdered on June 28 and his body was found some 100 metres away from his resort.

The arrest has brought the total number of suspects arrested in the murder to five after the arrest of Fay’s wife, resort manager, Gift Mtambo and Zione Chirwa.

Oswel Chirwa, 38, a resident of Chiputula township and a sewer comes from Chawanyika village in chief Mwankhunikira’s area in Nkhata Bay while Ngwira, 35, a resident of Msongwe, hails from Wadosoka village in chief Kabunduli’s area in Nkhata Bay

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :