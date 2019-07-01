Malawi police arrest 3 over British investor’s murder: Wife Tina Kamanga interrogated

Malawi police arrested and interrogated three people over the murder of British investor Allan Fay in Mzuzu, including his wife Tina Kamanga.

Fay, 57, had deep cuts to his head and face and was also thought to have been suffocated with a plastic bag.

The Briton was owner of the Lake View Ridge Resort and in connection with the death.

Police arrested lodge manager Gift Mtambo and wife Kamanga for interrogations. They also picked another suspect identified as Zion Chirwa.

Northern region police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the law enforcers strongly believe the suspects have information regarding Fay’s murder.

“The suspects are yet to be charged. They were picked on Thursday evening and they are now in custody, but investigations are still underway.” Kalaya said.

Kalaya assured the public, including foreign investors, of security.

Fay, who had lived in Malawi for 20 years, had left the guest house with Mtambo, to walk back to his home nearby. His family are believed to have been visiting him in Mzuzu, near Lake Malawi, at the time.

His wife raised the alarm when he failed to arrive home.

Fay’s body was found around 100 yards from the guest house. His two mobile phones were missing.

