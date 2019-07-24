Malawi Police arrest 4 over  ivory possession

Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested four people for being found in possession of ivory whose elephants are suspected to have been poached from Kasungu National Park.

Police spokesperson in Kasungu Harry Namwaza said the four were found with ivory worth 34 kilograms.

“They were selling the ivory at K60,000 per kilogram,” said Namwaza.

He said when the police raided the suspects homes, they found elephant meat and firearms as well.

Namwaza said the ivory was extracted from two elephants in Kasungu National Park.

