Malawi Police arrest 5 suspects over gang-rape of teen girl

Malawi Police in the Capital City Lilongwe have arrested five men in connection to a gang rape of a 19 year old Lady at Lumbadzi Trading Centre.

According to Kanengo Police Ppublic Relations Officer Sub Inspector Labani Makalani, the incident happened on 7th March 2018 at around 0100hrs.

Makalani said it is allerged that the victim went to a drinking spree to have fun at the the trading centre where she heavily got intoxicated to the advantage of the men who sexually abused her.

He said reports indicates that after interacting with the lady, instead of taking her home based on her condition, the gang comprising of seven guys took her to a nearby bush where they rotationally had sexual encounter with her.

The passers by noticed the situation and later reported at the victims home.

Thereafter, the victim reported the matter to Police who later sent her to hospital for medical examination before opening a case of rape.

The five who are currently on full remand at Maula Prison appeared before Nkukula Magistrate court on Friday where they pleaded not guilty to the offence of rape.

The case will continue soon on a date to be set by the court.

