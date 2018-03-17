Joyce Mvula names Malawi’s flag bearer at Commonwealth Games

England-based netballer Joyce Mvula has been named as Malawi’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games  to be staged in Queensland, Australia, from April 4-15.

Malawi will be represented at the 2018 Goldcoast Games by two sports disciplines;  netball and athletics. This follows  a decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to improve the standards of the event.

The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) president Oscar Kanjala and his vice Flora Mwandira said athletics was chosen because most of the athletes were not far off from the required qualification time

Meanwhile, Malawi Queens travelling squad has been released which has seen the return of experienced goal defender Caroline Mtukule-Ngwira and Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda and goal attacker Sindi Simtowe-Msowoya.

The squad also includes Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda and Mvula.

The other players are Jane Chimaliro, Takondwa Lwazi, Thandi Galeta, Bridget Kumwenda, Lorraine Ngwira, Joana Kachilika (captain) and Martha Dambo.

The eight athletes expected to depart for Australia on March 25 are Dalitso Gunde (200m), Golden Gunde (200m), Benedicto Makumba (800m), Gervazio Mpani (5 000m), Chance Master (5 000m), Kefasi Kasteni (10 000m), Francis Khanje (marathon) and Happy Mcherenje (marathon).

