Malawi Police arrest 7 suspects in connection to Mpemba brutal murder

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested at least seven people over the brutal murder of a 66 year-old man who was chopped of his head and both arms at Mpemba in Blantyre.

Police have managed to arrest the suspects after launching intensive investigations. The five suspects were arrested on Thursday March 1 2018.

They have since been identified as Ellen Matchuwa 46, Nixon Kapuchi 62, Eunice Kasiya 45 and Magret Mulamba 35 from Kumwambe village and Lewis Matchewa 49 of Njowe village, all under traditional authority (TA) Nsomba in Blantyre.

“One of the two was arrested at Mulumbala in Mozambique where he was hiding and another at Njowe in Mpemba,” explained Blantyre police Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi.

Deceased Edston Kumwambe of Kumwambe village traditional authority (T/A) Nsomba in Blantyre was found killed on Saturday 20th January, 2018.

According to police, on the fateful day, Kumwembe was fast asleep in his house when he was attacked by unknown thugs attacked him.

They cut his head and both arms. The unknown thugs went on to stab the deceased’s wife on the forehead before running away with the deceased head and arms.

Matter was reported to Milare Police Unit. Police took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) for Postmortem.

Postmortem results revealed that the deceased died due to decapitation of the head and both arms.

The suspects have since been committed to Chichiri Prison waiting for trial.

Nkhwazi said investigations are still on going to establish where the head and both arms of the deceased were put and the motive behind this brutal act.

