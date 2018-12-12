Malawi Police arrest 8 DPP cadets for violence

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested eight notorious ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets for roughing up law enforcersat Kawale Police Station.

Caught on camera: DPP causing mayhem at Kawale Police Station

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the cadets had gone to the police station to force the police release one of their own who is answering charges of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

“The DPP cadet in question was fighting with another woman in the township she lives and when the police arrested her, the other cadets came to the station to force the police release her.

“When the police refused to bow down to their demand, they roughed up and assaulted the police officers both verbally and physically,” said Kadadzera.

This happened on Monday evening, according to Kadadzera.

He said the DPP cadets were “uncontrollable and caused unrest” and that two police officers on duty sustained injuries.

He said the DPP leadership cooperated with the police andallowed that the cadets be arrested and be taken to court to answer assault charges.

“We will soon take them to court to answer related charges,” he said.

Kadadzera said the initial cadet suspect, who caused the whole mayhem, Wezi Banda, has since appeared in court and is answering a chargeof conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi, who is also Minister ofHome Security has confirmed the arrest of the eight cadets but said he did not have full details on the issue.

Leader of DPP youth Dyton Mussa, known for organising regime thugs, defended the cadets, saying they had a right to demand release of their fellow member.

A video clip of the DPP cadets went viral on social media showing the DPP youth tussling with police officers and insulting them.

