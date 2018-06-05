Malawi Police arrest another Nigerian in drug peddling crackdown

Malawi police operation to deal with an ‘epidemic’ of drug and substance trade across the country has led to arrest of another Nigerian Julian Ihuoms, a resident of Area 47 in Lilongwe for being found with what are suspected to be dangerous.

He was arrested in a raid on Sunday, Lilongwe police spokesman Kingsley Dandaula confirmed and that the suspected substance has been seized.

“The seized substance will be taken to the Pharmacies, Medicines and Poisons Board for examination,” Dandaula said.

Police have also arrested a woman from Democratic Republic of Congo during the raid who was found to be living in Malawi illegally.

The arrest follows tha of anotherNigerian national Alex Ojukwu, nicknamed Old Man, who confessed to having bought an air ticket for Riyadh Randera, 26, who died in Brazil recently.

It is alleged that Randera made the trip without his parents’ knowledge and swallowed cocaine-filled condoms to evade security but the condoms burst in him.

The crackdown comes at the back of local communities in the Area 47 in Lilongwe warned that a growing syndicate in illegal and dangerous drugs will kill and destroy the future of vulnerable Malawian youth.

Centre for Peace and Security (CPS) executive director Brigadier General Marcel Chirwa (retired) said the problem of illicit drugs is compounded with the Malawi Police Service failing in public security and the Immigration letting in shady foreigners with criminal backgrounds.

Nigerian Community in Malawi chairperson Ken Nwosu is on recird saying the illegal business of dangerous drugs is now rampant because of the country’s weak laws on illicit drugs.

He said government should emulate examples of other countries that have tough laws in illicit drug trafficking that threatens the future of youths.

“I am appealing to government to come up with a stiff punishment on this issue and create awareness on this. In other countries, you will find a warning at the airport that ‘if you are caught with drugs, you will be hanged’, that is the law. I think if government came up with a stiff punishment like 30 or 50 years in jail the issue would be controlled,” said Nwosu.

Nwosu and his secretary Chidi Igboeche said the Nigerian community pledged to partner Malawi government in curbing the illicit business in the country.

