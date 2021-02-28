Malawi police arrest G4S guards for assaulting suspects

Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested two G4s security guards for assaulting a minor who they suspected to have stolen a packet of spaghetti from Chipiku Shop on Saturday.

The arrest of the two security guards followed a video clip that went viral on social media Sunday morning.

In the video, two were seen violently beating the suspect.

Police identified the two as 33 year old Chikondi Zambwe of Kalyongo village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthalire in Chitipa and a 34 year old man Kaziputa Chiphiko, of Mseche village in the area of Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe district.

The two have been charged with Acts Intended to Cause Grevious Harm.

They are expected to appear before the court soon.

