Malawi Police arrest Information Minister’s personal assistant on murder charges

Malawi Information minister Moses Kunkuyu has been challenged to come out with clean hands of involvement in the gruesome murder of Allan Wikita after Police in Lilongwe arrested his personal assistant.

Deputy National Police spokesperson Alfred Chinthere has confirmed the arrest of 29-year-old “mafia” Lester Maganga, personal assistant to minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu.

Chimthere said initial police investigations show that Maganga allegedly killed Wittika in what can be described as love triangle affair gone wrong.

Social media commentators are requesting Kunkuyu to tell the nation what he knows to help the Police and President Dr Lazarus Chakwera do their jobs thoroughly.

“Kunkuyu spoke very well when Witika, 37-year old employee of Coca-Cola Beverages was killed. Now, his name is being linked to the murder, he must do the right thing by coming out in the open telling the nation, Police and President what he knows.

“He must do it quickly and speak about this otherwise this is tarnishing the party and government,” said Maclean Mphepo in his social media post.

Maganga also runs Kunkuyu’s security business called Armetch Security Services which has contracts with Malawi government and parastatals including Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

Witika was found dead in his car in area 15 last month, with gun wounds in his mouth.

According to Chimthere, the suspect and the deceased picked up a fight after discovering that they were going out with one woman while other reports say that the woman dated the information minister as MG2.

Maganga is expected to appear in court soon to answer murder charges.

Reports say the embattled woman, only identified as Olivia, informed the police that it was Maganga who killed Witika.

Maganga has been of late spotted shaking hands with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera during public functions, prompting people to speculate he is politically connected to powerful people in the country.

Maganga hails from Chikumbu village in the area of Chief Chikumbu in Mulanje.

