Malawi university students get nuclear science awards

Three students from the University of Malawi have made history for winning a prestigious international nuclear science award.

The International Atomic Energy and Agency (IAEA) has awarded the three University of Malawi students for their last month’s victory in a nuclear science competition.

The students received the award at Malawi Bureau of Standards offices in Blantyre.

Enita Ebium, one of the awardees, expressed her gratitude and said that the award would boost her confidence as she intends to upscale the innovation.

IAEA Programme Management Officer, Felix Wanjala, said his organisation looks forward to more collaboration with young innovators to further amplify their ideas.

The three awardees, Elias Seda, Enita Ebium, and Grasswell Mkanda, developed an innovation which utilises nuclear science to assess soil nutrients. The awardees failed to attend the award ceremony in Austria last month due to visa processing issues.

