Malawi Police arrest ‘magic money’ believer

Malawi Police in Dowa have arrested a 28-year-old man for accusing a couple of stealing money through magic.

The police have arrested 28-year-old Lingison Simba at Mponela trading centre for allegedly causing havoc after accusing a couple of stealing money through magic.

Mponela Police spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said prior to his arrest, Simba went to the couple’s house with a knife in his hand, threatening to deal with them for practicing magic.

He said Maria Mike Patrick, who does business with her husband at Kalinda Trading Centre, told Police that Simba, together with other people, ordered them not to allow their ducks linger outside their compound, claiming that they were being used to hook money from other people’s businesses through magic.

After hearing the news, Lubrino said Police rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

Simba, who hails from Kalinda Village in Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of charging a person with witchcraft, which is under Witchcraft Act.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!