Malawi Police in Dedza are keeping in custody a 36 year-old man identified as Anafi Bwanali for scalding his wife with hot cooking oil following a quarrel the couple had over family matters.
According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, on 29th April (2018), the victim identified as Romana Jeke complained about his ill treatment of one of their children.
“Then Bwanali was angered by the complaint and he started fighting with the wife,” Kabango said, adding that the victim had been cooking when the fight broke up.
“While still fighting, the wife took a flying pan with hot cooking oil from a cooker but the man pushed her. This spilt the hot oil which scalded the woman on the face and chest while the husband was scalded on the arm,” he said.
Kabango said the couple did not report the issue to police until the police got a tip from some well-wishers which led to the arrest of the man and has since been charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm. He will appear in court soon to answer the charges.
Bwanali hails from Katsekaminga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza while Jeke hails from Matenje Village in Traditional Authority Kasumbu in the same district.
3 Comments on "Malawi police arrest man for scalding wife with hot cooking oil"
Kumeneku ndiye ndiye kusowa chilungamo kwa apolisi. Mukukamanga munthu amene ndi osalakwa pamene zigawenga zaku parliament mukungoziona chifukwa chofuna promotion . Apa zikuoneka kuti mukanakhala anthu olungama mukanangoisiya nkhani ya anthu apabanjawa . ndipo chonde asiyeni apitilize banja lawo.
OMG! Why Anafi? I have known you as a man without violence, but why did you do this man? Am feeling sorry for both of you now because you have got burnt injuries. Anyway am wishing you a nice and fast recovery especially your wife. Violence against women and children should not lead to fighting our families, discussion is the only way to solve everything.
But this news is very interesting, It’s reported that the wife wanted to pour hot Cooking oil onto the man and the man in trying to protect himself pushed the wife back, in the process the same cooking oil he wanted to pour on the husband went to her. Then the police have arrested the man for scalding the wife with cooking oil. Things aren’t adding up here probably i’m not getting this story right.