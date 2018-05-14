Mia, Mkandawire ready to take MCP far and wide ahead of Malawi watershed 2019 elections

New Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first and second vice president, Sidik Mia and Harry Mkandawire respectively have promised to take the party far and wide during the campaign period for the next year’s watershed elections.

The two were endorsed at the convention the held in Lilongwe at its headquarters from Saturday to Sunday.

Party president Lazarus Chakwera was also endorsed as the torch bearer for the party for the second time.

In an interview after getting the vice president post, Mia said part from his excitement; he is ready to take the party in the areas where it was not visible particularly the southern region.

“People have spoken. Delegates have spoken. Now it’s the time to go on the ground to liberate Malawi from the struggles it is facing.

“We are here not to celebrate but to work. My main goal is to take MCP to the areas where it was not visible in the southern region. I promise to work hard to make sure that the party wins with a landslide victory come 2019,” he said.

Mia cited the positive results during one of the by-elections when MCP won five out of six seats.

MCP won by-elections were held in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and Ndirande Makata Ward in Blantyre Malabada Constituency in the Southern Region and Lilongwe City South East and Lilongwe Msozi North constituencies as well as Mtsiriza Ward in Lilongwe City West Constituency but lost to DPP the Mayani North Ward in Dedza North Constituency in the Central Region.

“If I was ready to campaign for our candidates in the southern region and got positive results while I was a mare member, what about when I am the party’s vice president? I challenge you, come 2019 we will see MCP winning all over,” he said.

Addressing the convention, Mia said Malawi has been “captured” by few people who have taken it as their personal estate.

“These people masquerading as leaders have ruined our country to the core. The situation is hopeless in our country. High unemployment among our youths. Ridiculous expensive tuition fees for higher education for our children. Rampant corruption. Irritating black-outs. The problems are too numerous to mention,” he said.

Mia said MCP has no option but to fix the country.

“We have no option but to create opportunities for our youths. We have no option but to decisively deal with corruption. We promise to work with the youths as we rebuild our country in 2019. We promise to work with all and sundry. No one will be left behind in our quest to develop the motherland,” he said.

Mia described Chakwera as a formidable force whose strength no other presidential candidate in the 2019 election can match.

He thanked the delegates for entrusting him with such responsibility, and promised to work for the betterment of the party and the country.

On his part, Mkandawire promised political wind of change in the northern region.

“This is the time to make MCP a national party on the ground. I will be going all over the northern region, from Chitipa to Likoma and Mzimba strengthening the party,” he said.

Mkandawire said that the party is the only solution to the pains Malawians are going through.

“It’s not a secret that Malawians are starving, we have a broken system because everyday we hear that people’s money has been stolen and democracy is being threaghten. This is time for change and MCP is the only solution to all this,” he said.

in his acceptance speech, Chakwera preached against corruption, nepotism and tribalism. He warned party faithful not to expect to be rewarded for their loyalty should MCP get into government in 2019.

