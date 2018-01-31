Malawi Police arrest Nkhotakota man for sexual assualt on step-daughter

Malawi Police in Nkhotakota are keeping in custody a 40 year old man Mackson Kampheta from Kamongolo village, Traditional Authority Mwansambo in the district, over allegations of defiling his step daughter a Standard 3 learner at Ludzi primary school aged 11 in the district.

Police publicist at Nkhotakota, Paul Malimwe, said it is believed that during the night 4 January, the suspect had sexually assaulted the school girl after the mother to the victim had left to Llilongwe for other business.

She left the victim and her siblings with the step father. The suspect took advantage for the absence of the mother to force himself on the innocent girl and advised her not to reveal to anyone about the matter.

The mother came back on 8 January and the victim revealed the whole ordeal to her mother who swiftly reported the matter to to police where she issued a medical report for examination and treatment.

The results from the hospital positively revealed that she was indeed defiled.

When the suspect learnt that the matter had reported to police, he run away to unknown destiny.

Later the suspect was arrested on Monday at Mwansambo trading centre in the district. He will appear before Nkhotakota first grade magistrate court to answer charges of refinement contrary to section 138(1).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :