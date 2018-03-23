Malawi police arrest robber, recover goods: Senpha Investment stolen car recovered

Kanengo Police Station on Tuesday arrested a Lilongwe resident in connection with an armed robbery committed during the night of March 17 at Area 51 in the city.

Kanengo Police Station spokesperson Laban Makalani said the suspect, Mike Phiri, 30, was part of a gang that raided a house belonging to an employee of Senpha Investment and stole a company car and assorted household items.

“We received a report that the robbers broke into the house of one of Senpha Investment’s employees and they also demanded cash from her. The victim surrendered K6 000 and car keys. The robbers made away with assorted items, including two laptops, an external hard drive, speakers, three car batteries, a GOtv decoder, curtains, clothes and a Toyota Hilux registration BS 2212,” he said.

Makalani also said police conducted investigations which led to the arrest of the suspect.

According to Makalani, police have recovered three plasma television sets, five laptops, five cell phones, a mattress, two expand suitcases, eight laptop bags, two motor vehicle batteries, assorted curtains, four subwoofers, a generator, two pairs of timberland shoes and assorted clothes.

Meanwhile, police are searching for the suspects who are still on the run.

