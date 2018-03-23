Intercape in road accident in Mwanza, four injured

At least four people have been injured when an Intercape bus they were travelling in from Blantyre to Johannesburg hit a stationed track at Mwanza Boma near Puma Filling Station about 150 metres away from Mwanza Police Road Block at around 10:00 am on Wednesday.

This reporter saw the bus got smashed the whole front including passengers entrance.

Still more, some passengers were off loading their goods from the bus while the injured had been rushed to Mwanza District Hospital for treatment.

Publicist for Mwanza Police Station, Edwin Kaunda said that the accident happened when the bus was overtaking a stationed track in front heading to the boarder.

“In the process of overtaking, it hit the right corner of a big container full of tea which was on the packed track. Nearly 50 passengers were on board,” said Kaunda.

“Four people including the driver and his co- driver who sustained bruises on limbs and on their faces were all treated as outpatients,” added Kaunda.

The container on the track was slightly smashed on the right corner while the driver came out safely.

One of the injured passengers, Everson Bekeresi who sustained a cut on the bottom lip

complained of headache and pain in the neck.

“I still feel some headache and pain in the neck because I hit my face against front seat,” said Bekeresi who said he would proceed to the hospital once he arrives in Johannesburg.

The Intrecape Bus Driver was identified as Digby Mtengula while that of the truck as George Selemani

