Malawi police arrest student over bloodsucking fake news

A 20-year-old student is in police custody in Dowa for spreading fake news that he was blood sucked by the secret cult.

Dowa police spokesperson Gladson M’bumpha has identified the student as Oscar Mwale.

“He went around telling people that he was blood sucked by some unknown people but after interrogation, it turned out that this was not true,” said the police spokesperson.

M’bumpha said that the student from Nanthomba Community Day Secondary School informed people including his parents that his blood had been sucked by three unknown people and that he needed assistance.

The suspect was taken to Dzaleka Police Unit and upon interrogation, he revealed faking the issue saying it was just nose bleeding.

Mwale hails from Tambala Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in the district.

At least a dozen people have been killed in blood sucking related stories across the country.

