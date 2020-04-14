Sports associations worried over state of Lilongwe ground

Two central region sports associations have expressed worry over the state of Lilongwe Community Centre Ground which can longer accommodate sporting activities.

Reports indicate that the city council has given some pieces of land to vendors in a quest to decongest some places of the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice General Secretary for the Central Region Football Association (CRFA), Antonio Manda, told a local radio station that he thinks it will be difficult to have the space back.

“Honestly we have been affected. While we understand that it is a measure for control of this pandemic, we also feel so much affected because some of the things happening there may not give room to sporting activities again. For example, some are digging the place.

“Mtsiriza United, our team in the Chipiku League, has been using that as its home ground and when things normalise, I don’t think it will be easy for them to use it,” lamented Manda.

Chairperson for Central Region Volleyball Association, Robert White, said as an association, they will ask the council to spare volleyball courts at the cite.

“The volleyball courts that are there are our own initiative. It was our own project as Central Region Volleyball Association. Cement was used to produce those courts. We will therefore ask them to keep our courts safe during this time,” said White.

