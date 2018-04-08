Malawi police arrest teacher for suspected murder in Chikwawa

Police in Chikwawa have arrested a primary school teacher on suspicion that he killed a 35 year old man over a debt emanating from beer.

The suspect, Edasi Mikano, 34, a teacher at Kaole Primary School, allegedly assaulted to death Robert Getinala on Thursday at a beer drinking joint within Misano Village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in the district.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster said Sunday that reports have it that the suspect, some time back, guzzled a beer amounting to K1, 000 on credit, with a promise to settle the bill once he received his salary.

“When he patronized the drinking joint on Thursday, Mikano was asked by the deceased to honour his promise. Embarrassed with the reminder, the suspect argued with the deceased in protest to settling the debt,” he said.

Benjamin added that a fierce fight broke out between the two and ended up into the suspect beating to death the other.

The police publicist said police in the district have since arrested the suspect and charged him with murder, saying: “He will appear in court once all investigations are completed,” Benjamin said.

Getinala came from Misano Village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa.

