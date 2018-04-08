Budding reggae star Key-man Noah promises more mature music

He is very new but few people who have had a chance to sample out his music can testify that he is a man on the move; he is a budding reggae star with well fused and mature lyrics from the capital Lilongwe. His name is Key-man Noah.

From the little time he has entered the Malawi music industry; his songs have been enjoying massive air play in various outlets across the country and currently his piece titled Chinyimbo is on position 2 on Galaxy radio reggae dance hall program called street vibes.

A youthful Key-man Noahsaid he aim to preach the good news to the masses, advocate for moral behavior and give hope to the oppressed through his music.

“If you go around the streets you will see lots of oppression and moral decadency, so basically my music and I exist to address that. I know people have preached this kind of message before but there is little change to show on the ground, this iswhy my approach is slightly different and is a little radical” He said.

Noah said he is currently working so hard to finalize his debut music album which he promised to be released soon.

“People should expect more mature music from me and I want to assure all who love reggae music that am here to stay,” he told Nyasa Times.

Apart from Chinyimbo, other songs which are being played heavily in radio stations include, Kaya, Ndendende and Chosatha.

