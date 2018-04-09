Chitipa United unfazed by stuttering pre-season form

Chitipa United fans should not be worried by the team’s defeats in her recent friendly as they are still in form and good to go for the forthcoming Simama Premier League, the team’s leadership has said.

Chitipa United, which has just been relegated from the top-flight TNM Super League, has lost to Mzuni FC, Chilumba United and were held to a goalless draw by minnows Baka City.

Simama Premier League kick starts on April 21.

But in an interview, Chitipa United general secretary, Pickford Kamanga, said fans should be unshaken by the recent defeats.

He said the defeats should be taken as a plus since it will help them in rebuilding the squad.

“There are some areas in our squad we need to polish up. If people think our state of affairs now is what we are, they will be shocked,” said Kamanga.

According to Kamanga, the results that they are getting are giving them a clear picture of their weaknesses and what areas they need to improve on.

“We know our supporters are concerned by their club’s recent displays and results on the pitch but we; as the secretariat, and technical panel our sole focus is to get the players in condition for the long season ahead,” said Kamanga.

Baka City coach, Joseph Sinyangwe, has since advised Chitipa United to prepare hard as they’re many capable teams that will challenge Chitipa for promotion to super league.

He said unlike last season when Karonga United were clear favorites from the kickoff, there are no favorites this time.

