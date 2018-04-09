Chilima safe to remain quite on Callista’s remarks — Political scientist

A member of the Political Scientists Association of Malawi Vincent Kondowe has advised Vice-President Saulos Chilima to remain silent on the views expressed by former first lady Callitsa Mutharika that he should become governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate for the 2019 elections .

Callista, widow to president Bingu wa Mutharika, has openly supported Chilima to become the ruling party’s presidential candidate in 2019, saying he was the only hope for the country despite that Mutharika declared himself the party’s presidential candidate.

Kondowe said Callista’s open support for Chilima would lead to disunity in the DPP.

He advised Chilima to remain silent on this matter, saying: “It is safe for Chilima to keep quiet.”

Chilima has not commented on the matter.

But Callista said she has not met Chilima, though she said some people will force him to contest for presidency.

“We have to share ideas so that we vote for a leader who would assist us and develop Malawi,” she said.

The former first lady urged capable politicians, not only Chilima, but also in other parties to come forward and contest as presidential candidates of their parties.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi also refused to comment on the matter.

