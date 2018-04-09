We don’t want your paint! NGO talks tough on political parties’ abuse towards youths

A non-governmental organization (NGO) in the capital Lilongwe, Sport in Christ, has lashed out at political parties that abuse young men and women in the country saying time is up for abuse and victimization.

According to the organization, youths in the country have gone through enough enslavement at the hands of politicians who hardly have their interests at heart.

The organization’s executive director, Herbert Mtoso, said on Sunday that as youths they were tired of paint.

“We want your paint again! We are tired,” said Mtoso.

He added: “As we are approaching elections we will not allow our youths to suffer abuse at the hands of politicians.”

He re-iterated what has become talk everywhere that fresh university graduates continue to suffer joblessness, and yet people who have aged continue to cling to positions of power—especially in government.

“This is negatively affecting the social economic status of the youths,” said Mtoso.

Sport in Christ project began in January 2017 with 150 youths between the ages of 15 and 35. It aims at encouraging the youths in various sporting activities while training them to become workers in the lord’s vineyard with a sports touch.

The project has reached out to youths of Mnjolo, Mphindo and Mbuna of the areas of traditional authorities Kalumba and Nanjiri of Lilongwe district.

On Sunday, the project wound up with a football tournament.

The organization has since appealed to government and NGOs to address unemployment in the country so that youths are productive.

“We urge government to invest in youths to restore national security because when youths are busy, there is always a safe environment,” said Mtoso.

Senior Group Village Headman Mbuna commended the youth NGO for introducing its activities in the area, saying they will to a great extent make the youth busy.

