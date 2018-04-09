Callista misses at Bingu memorial mass as President Mutharika attends

April 9, 2018

Former first lady Callista Mutharika, who has been in the news recently attacking the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday was no show at  private memorial mass of the late president Bingu wa Mutharika at Chingadzi Catholic Parish in Thyolo .

President Mutharika and his wife paying tribute to Bingu

A representative of the family Arthur Peter Masamba said Callista, Bingu’s widow, was informed about the service for the departed leader who died of cardiac arrest in April 2012.

Callista is on record to have told private-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Corporation (ZBS) that she got a call from a family member that the memorial service —apparently the public one—was cancelled.

She said on Sunday she had  “anothther memorial service in Bunda.”

Speaking after the mass, the President called on Malawians  to stand united, saying doing so would benefit  the country.

While saying the country has had two presidents from the same family and Thyolo Distruct, referring to himself and Bingu, the Malawi leader said discipline and hard work is what has earned them success; hence the need for Malawians to follow suit.

President Mutharika donated K1 million to the Chingadzi Parish through  Father Damazio Ngoma.

Last year, Mutharika, his second in command Saulos Chilima, First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and former Speaker Henry Chimunthu Banda were among dignitaries who attended Bingu’s fifth memorial anniversary at Ndata.

Also in attendance were Bingu’s widow Callista, and the late president’s children and relatives.

 

Samuel
Guest
Samuel

kALISITA UMBETA NDIYE WAYALUKA NAO. TIYENAZO. UKUONONGA WEKHA CV. CHILIMA NDIYE WAMUPHERA TSOGOLO MUDPP. INGOTENGANANI BASI. NDALE ZAVUTA BASI. KUONA MASO ANKHONO NKUFATSA MPHWANGA.

1 hour ago
Alamu Akalamba
Guest
Alamu Akalamba

They could have beaten her to death. The attack was genuine and she hit them hard. “Alamu anga akula. Alamu anga akalamba”.

1 hour ago
Telon
Guest
Telon

She has done well not to attend because some DPP diehards would have administered jakison wa agalu on her.

1 hour ago
Dixson Dzida
Guest
Dixson Dzida

Kodi za mbanja mwanumo zikutikhudza chiani?

Ngati zavuta kugawana ndalama za masiye ndiye Ife zitikhudze?

Ngati Gertrude ndi Callista sakugwirizana pomwe Peter told Callista kuti she will not leave her alone?

Kodi sipadzana Peter ndi Callista were staying in the same house Callista akayambana ndi Bingu, lero ndiye zitikhudze?

1 hour ago

