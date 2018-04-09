CCAP Nkhoma Synod laments in pastoral letter ‘Malawi no longer the Warm Heart’

The Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has issued a Pastoral Letter-cumEaster Message lamenting moral decay as well as calling for transparency, accountability and a responsive leadership.

Under the theme ‘ Remaiing Salt and Light in the Evil and Crooked World’, the Church has urged its faithful to pray to Gofto protect their faith and guide them in choosing leaders who will improve their lives in 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“Our country is no longer the warm heart of Africa that it used to be. Societal decay has permeated all areas of our society like spiritual decadence,” reads the letter in part signed by Biziwick Nkhoma, Synod Moderator.

The letter expressed concern that social and cultural values have gone down and that the society is faced with ills such as child marriages, low quality education, poor governance, misfiring electoral reforms, environmental degradation and climate change setbacks.

The Church observed that Malawi is lacking selfless political leaders who have the interests of people at heart.

“Leadership is a calling to serve others,” the letter pointed out.

The CCAP clergy, who met on Saturday for a soecaio meeting and issued the letter, said it is unethical for leaders to serve their personal interests or the interests of their ethnic groups, or political followers.

“We note with regret that the current leaders have put their personal interests and the interests of their political cronies above national interests. Unfortunately, some of our members whom God entrusted with the opportunity to be salt and light to the world have failed to demonstrate leadership values that can please God, reads the letter.

The CCAP clergy also lamented the weak transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s national affairs, demanding to know how decisions affecting the people are made; how contracts are awarded; and how national resources including financial resources are distributed.

“For instance, the process for procuring generators by the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) attests to this fact. Worse still the generators have not brought any change,’’ it reads.

The letter has also questioned the payout to favoured political officials that tow the ruling party line, citing the K4 billion initial allocation for 86 legislators for allegedly voting against the electoral reform bill.

“We are pleading with members of our church who are in the position of authority to be honest, transparent, and accountable first to God and to the people they serve,”the Church said.

The CCAP Nkhoma Synod also expressed fears on the manner the opposition handled the issue of the K4 billion funding .

“ The opposition has an important role to play in a representative democracy. It provides oversight functions and scrutinises all the decision of the government; and holds the government accountable to the public. The opposition should not compromise their integrity. We would like to implore all members of our church who are in parliament, both in government and opposition parties to demonstrate their Christian values by serving the interests of the people and playing their legitimate role in National Assembly of ensuring that public finances are properly used and accounted for,” reads the letter.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi a refused to comment on the letter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :