Malawi Police arrest Ugandan in Mangochi, seize firearms, ammunition

Police in Mangochi say they have arrested a 23-year-old Uganda national for allegedly being found in possession of three firearms and 54 live ammunition.

The law enforcers have since confiscated them.

Mangochi police spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the suspect as, Mwenyi Abdallah.

She said he was arrested on 6 December 2022 at Kwisimba Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in the district.

“It is reported that on the said date, officers from the police formation were tipped by Sable Farming Estate workers that a man who was only communicating in English Language was spotted loitering around the Estate premises,” said Tepani Daudi.

She said, upon being quizzed, the suspect narrated that he is a tailor and just arrived two days earlier in the area with plans of opening a Tailoring School at Kwisimba Trading Centre where he was residing.

However, Daudi says, as police were searching in his house, Abdallah produced a revolver in order to shoot, but was swiftly overpowered by the officers who also found two other pistols.

