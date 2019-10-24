Malawi police arrest west Africans at airport over illegal drugs

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have on Thursday arrested a Ghanian woman for allegedly being found with apomorphine drug at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

KIA spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde said Sally Adarkwa was intercepted at KIA when she was found with 5.2 kilograms of the illegal drug.

Chitonde said Adarkwa was arrested when she was about to board South African Airways flight on her way to Ghana.

“Officers manning the x-ray machine observed some strange contents which were exposed by the machine and immediately they demanded a physical check on the bags but she refused,” said Chitonde.

However, he said the police physically checked the bags and found the illegal drug which was concealed in special papers to beat the security system.

Adarkwa was born Novermber 13, 1974.

On Wednesday, the KIA police arrested a Nigerian for being found with cocaine.

Chitonde said Humphrey Okoro was expected to fly Ethiopian Airways on his way to Bamako, Mali when the airport ex-ray machine detected the illicit drug.

After noticing that his bag was under siege, Okoro left the airport lounge where he was seated and immediately hired a taxi going to Lilongwe city.

However, the police managed to intercept him and he was arrested.

He was born in 1990.

