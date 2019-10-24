2 pieces of ivory lands man two-year jail term

A 37-year-old man has been slapped with a two year-jail term for being found with two pieces of ivory valued at K987,000.

The Mangochi second grade court sentenced Useni Wali to the two-year jail term after he was convicted for an offence of illegal possession of listed species which contravenes the Wildlife Act.

State assistant prosecutor Efford Kamphonje told the court that on October 18, 2019, Awali was found selling the ivory.

In court, Awali pleaded guilty and he was convicted on his own plea.

He however prayed for a lenient sentence saying he was selling the ivory out of ignorance.

But magistrate Augustine Mezaya slapped Awali with the two-year jail term, saying this would deter other would be offenders.

Awali hails from Mwala village in chief Chowe’s area in Mangochi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :