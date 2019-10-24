Mukhito gets an MBA with a merit at University of Chichester in UK

October 24, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

President Peter Mutharika’s Chief of Staff Peter Mukhito has graduated with a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with merit from the University of Chichester in the UK, Nyasa Times understands.

Mukhito graduates at University of Chichester in the UK
Mukhito graduates
Mukhito’s graduation has stirred up social media with various prominent social media users congratulating him for the achievement.
Some of the messages have described Mukhito as “a humble and silent gentleman” as he has studied his degree combining it with busy schedules at the State House.
Mukhito, a former Inspector General of Malawi Police is credited of bringing sanity at State Residences with his Police discipline and is respected among people from various establishments.
He is considered President Mutharika’s righthand man and confidante, though he rarely makes any public statements.
President Mutharika, Mukhito’s boss, is Professor of Law and eminent International Trade Law scholar who was the first black man to head a Law Faculty at the University of Washington in St Louis.
Mukhito could have been inspired by the President to raise his academic bar.
zamwe
zamwe

congratulations biggie. Sukulu sinama, komanso siyitha. degree koma yowelenga osati kugula kunsika. congratulations best ever IG

2 hours ago
UNCLE
UNCLE

WELL DONE UNCLE!! ALL THE BEST!!

4 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Agenda Setting Theory

Congratulations, but these days as long as you have money you can graduate from any University in the UK. I know many people in who studied by distance education and have Masters degree, but they hired someone to write assignments for them..

4 hours ago
Mmalawi Wokonda Dziko Lake
Mmalawi Wokonda Dziko Lake

Congratulations. Tipezereni access to scholarships.

4 hours ago