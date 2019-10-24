Mukhito gets an MBA with a merit at University of Chichester in UK
President Peter Mutharika’s Chief of Staff Peter Mukhito has graduated with a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with merit from the University of Chichester in the UK, Nyasa Times understands.
Mukhito’s graduation has stirred up social media with various prominent social media users congratulating him for the achievement.
Some of the messages have described Mukhito as “a humble and silent gentleman” as he has studied his degree combining it with busy schedules at the State House.
Mukhito, a former Inspector General of Malawi Police is credited of bringing sanity at State Residences with his Police discipline and is respected among people from various establishments.
He is considered President Mutharika’s righthand man and confidante, though he rarely makes any public statements.
President Mutharika, Mukhito’s boss, is Professor of Law and eminent International Trade Law scholar who was the first black man to head a Law Faculty at the University of Washington in St Louis.
Mukhito could have been inspired by the President to raise his academic bar.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
congratulations biggie. Sukulu sinama, komanso siyitha. degree koma yowelenga osati kugula kunsika. congratulations best ever IG
WELL DONE UNCLE!! ALL THE BEST!!
Congratulations, but these days as long as you have money you can graduate from any University in the UK. I know many people in who studied by distance education and have Masters degree, but they hired someone to write assignments for them..
Congratulations. Tipezereni access to scholarships.