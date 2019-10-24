UTM finally withdraws from Lilongwe by-elections: Candidate to stand as independent 

UTM Party has finally withdrawn from the November 5 by-elections in Lilongwe to protest against the maintenance of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners preside over the polls.

Party spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the withdrawal process has been completed but said he would give details at a press briefing on Friday at party headquarters in Lilongwe.

The candidate who was supposed to be the party torch bearer during the by-elections has now registered as an independent candidate.

Some analysts say Malawi Congress Party’s Peter Dimba is expected to win the election in Lilongwe south constituency which is deemed the MCP stronghold.

MCP says it will participate in the election under protest.

